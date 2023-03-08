4 Star players the Atlanta Falcons could target in potential trades
3. Cam Jordan
It seems doubtful the Saints would be willing to trade Jordan within the division much less to a hated rival, however, it is still a fit worth mentioning. With Ryan Nielsen now Atlanta’s DC and Atlanta needing a top edge rusher to start opposite Lorenzo Carter it is an interesting fit. A potentially cheaper option could be Leonard Floyd or the team could opt to spend big for Khalil Mack if he is released as expected.
Regardless of which direction Atlanta chooses to go the team clearly needs to swing big when it comes to adding an edge rusher. Since the 2012 season, Jordan has had at least seven sacks every year with far too many of them happening against Atlanta and Matt Ryan.
Jordan is thirty-four but still capable of getting to the passer consistently and a reunion with Nielsen makes a measure of sense even if the Saints are unlikely to send Jordan to a team they will play twice.