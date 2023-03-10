Atlanta Falcons: Winners and losers of franchise tag deadline
Loser No. 2: Lamar Jackson
This might not seem like an Atlanta Falcons-specific ‘loser’ but it is. Lamar Jackson is special and he could be even more special in Atlanta.
The Falcons have the perfect offense for him with Arthur Smith at the helm. They just proved they can be one of the best rushing teams in the NFL behind an offensive line that somehow put it all together. Arthur Smith loves to use his quarterback in the running game which would bring out the best in Lamar.
Lamar is a clear loser here because the Falcons are not willing to go after him. If they were, he would get the contract he wants and be inserted into the most ideal offense that has talented weapons around him. Not to mention, it sounds like no team is after him which is extremely weird.