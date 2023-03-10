Fansided
Atlanta Falcons: Winners and losers of franchise tag deadline

Jan 8, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder (4) throws a pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 8, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder (4) throws a pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports /
Nov 27, 2022; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) looks on after losing to the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports /

Loser No. 2: Lamar Jackson

This might not seem like an Atlanta Falcons-specific ‘loser’ but it is. Lamar Jackson is special and he could be even more special in Atlanta.

The Falcons have the perfect offense for him with Arthur Smith at the helm. They just proved they can be one of the best rushing teams in the NFL behind an offensive line that somehow put it all together. Arthur Smith loves to use his quarterback in the running game which would bring out the best in Lamar.

Lamar is a clear loser here because the Falcons are not willing to go after him. If they were, he would get the contract he wants and be inserted into the most ideal offense that has talented weapons around him. Not to mention, it sounds like no team is after him which is extremely weird.

