3 Potential bargain free agent fits for the Atlanta Falcons
1. Marcus Davenport
The perfect time to sign a free agent outside of a top target is when there is nowhere for that player to go but up. A season after finishing with only 0.5 a sack former first-round pick Marcus Davenport certainly qualifies.
The connection to Ryan Nielsen is obvious with Davenport only a year removed from working under Nielsen and finishing the year with 9.0 sacks. The former first-round pick has all of the talent needed to be a consistent pass rusher but hasn’t been able to put it together consistently for the Saints leading to the team moving on from the edge rusher.
Davenport finished his time with the Saints with 21.5 sacks and 60 quarterback hits. Buying low on Davenport and giving him a chance to continue to work with Nielsen with a change of scenery would be a great move for the Falcons. Davenport, Carter, and a third addition in free agency or a draft pick would be enough to believe Atlanta can take a step forward with what has been a stagnant pass rush the past two seasons.