3 Potential bargain free agent fits for the Atlanta Falcons

Nick Halden
Jan 2, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport (92) in the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 2, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport (92) in the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports /
Nov 21, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport (92) listens to assistant head coach/defensive line coach against Ryan Neislen against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 21, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport (92) listens to assistant head coach/defensive line coach against Ryan Neislen against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports /

1. Marcus Davenport

The perfect time to sign a free agent outside of a top target is when there is nowhere for that player to go but up. A season after finishing with only 0.5 a sack former first-round pick Marcus Davenport certainly qualifies.

The connection to Ryan Nielsen is obvious with Davenport only a year removed from working under Nielsen and finishing the year with 9.0 sacks. The former first-round pick has all of the talent needed to be a consistent pass rusher but hasn’t been able to put it together consistently for the Saints leading to the team moving on from the edge rusher.

Davenport finished his time with the Saints with 21.5 sacks and 60 quarterback hits. Buying low on Davenport and giving him a chance to continue to work with Nielsen with a change of scenery would be a great move for the Falcons. Davenport, Carter, and a third addition in free agency or a draft pick would be enough to believe Atlanta can take a step forward with what has been a stagnant pass rush the past two seasons.

