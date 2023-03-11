Fansided
3 Potential bargain free agent fits for the Atlanta Falcons

Jan 2, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport (92) in the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 16, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) rushes the ball for a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Akiem Hicks (96) in the first half during the wild card game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 16, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) rushes the ball for a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Akiem Hicks (96) in the first half during the wild card game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports /

2. Akiem Hicks

Akiem Hicks signed with Tampa Bay last off-season joining a wave of free agents that attempted to make one last run with Tom Brady.  Tampa fell apart on both sides of the ball and Hicks had a season to forget despite playing on a solid defensive line.

Hicks playing in Tampa and failing to make the hoped-for impact alongside the monster that is Vita Vea has to hurt his value at least a little bit. If you’re the Falcons, however, and searching to add depth and help along the defensive line Hicks is still a solid low-risk choice.

You have the connection to Ryan Pace and could give Hicks a chance to play with another great interior lineman with Grady Jarrett.

Hicks would bring the needed size to give Jarrett a more consistent chance to rush the passer and Atlanta’s interior an improved ability to stop the run game. Hicks has 115 career quarterback hits and could be signed to a 1-2 year no-risk deal.

If the veteran doesn’t have anything left in the tank the Falcons can easily move on from a player who has the ability to be one of the missing pieces for the defensive line.

