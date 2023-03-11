3 Potential bargain free agent fits for the Atlanta Falcons
2. Akiem Hicks
Akiem Hicks signed with Tampa Bay last off-season joining a wave of free agents that attempted to make one last run with Tom Brady. Tampa fell apart on both sides of the ball and Hicks had a season to forget despite playing on a solid defensive line.
Hicks playing in Tampa and failing to make the hoped-for impact alongside the monster that is Vita Vea has to hurt his value at least a little bit. If you’re the Falcons, however, and searching to add depth and help along the defensive line Hicks is still a solid low-risk choice.
You have the connection to Ryan Pace and could give Hicks a chance to play with another great interior lineman with Grady Jarrett.
Hicks would bring the needed size to give Jarrett a more consistent chance to rush the passer and Atlanta’s interior an improved ability to stop the run game. Hicks has 115 career quarterback hits and could be signed to a 1-2 year no-risk deal.
If the veteran doesn’t have anything left in the tank the Falcons can easily move on from a player who has the ability to be one of the missing pieces for the defensive line.