3 Atlanta Falcons free agents most likely to re-sign

2. Ryan Neuzil

Neuzil is a restricted free agent and likely to be re-signed for a very cheap rate. This is the move the Falcons are most likely going to make allowing starter Drew Dalman to walk. Looking back at the 2024 season the Falcons were without Dalman for a big piece of the season. Neuzil stepped in and played at a higher level than expected.

The backup center was more than adequate and gave reason to believe he could hold the starting job for the 2025 season. It helps the Falcons have guards Chris Lindstrom and Matthew Bergeron on either side of Neuzil. The ability at guard allows the Falcons to move off Dalman and make a slight downgrade.

Re-sign Neuzil and bring in a depth piece in free agency or late in the draft. Allow camp and the preseason to be a competition with Neuzil as the heavy favorite. Not only does this make the most sense from a team building perspective but it is the direction the Falcons are being forced. The team doesn't have the needed cap space to rebuild the defense and pay Drew Dalman what the market demands. It is clearly time to move on.