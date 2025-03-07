3 Atlanta Falcons free agents most likely to re-sign

3. KhaDarel Hodge

If there is one offensive piece the Falcons might consider paying top dollar for this offseason, it is Hodge. The Falcons have every offensive starter under contract for the 2025 season except for center Drew Dalman. After solving their issues at center, the next biggest concern is the return of a key special teams piece and surprise offensive contributor.

Hodge always finds a way to make a play when put onto the field. Whether it is a walk off touchdown against Tampa Bay or blocking punts, Hodge is a winning player the Falcons cannot afford to lose. What the receiver and special teams ace brings is a level of energy and focus the Falcons are so often lacking.

Understanding he isn't the fastest or most talented player on the field Hodge makes plays with his motor. Atlanta should be willing to pay what it takes to re-sign a player that not only makes your special teams unit far better but offers depth at receiver as well. If you re-sign both Hodge and Moore you have reason to believe in the unit and have very little invested in your backup options. Atlanta cannot afford to let Hodge walk away this offseason.