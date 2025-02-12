3 Atlanta Falcons not named Kirk Cousins who will be released

2. DT David Onyemata will be released by the Falcons

(Post-June 1) Savings: $10.5M, 2025 Dead Cap: $6.4M, 2026 Dead Cap: $2.4M

David Onyemata's second season in Atlanta wasn't nearly as good as his first. While his first included injuries, he was a difference-maker on the field and helped lead a defense that outperformed expectations for most of the season. Last season, it was easy to forget he was on the field.

The production last season doesn't match what he will be paid this upcoming season. With him being on the downward part of his career, there is no reason to think he will be any better; unless they believe a scheme change will have a profound effect.

Either way, the Falcons have some young guys who will earn more snaps next season -- namely, Zach Harrison, Brandon Dorlus, and Ruke Orhorhoro. This is a business and a young man's game, Onyemata will be looking for a new team soon.