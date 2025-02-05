3 Atlanta Falcons trade offers that could land star pass rusher Myles Garrett

Cleveland Browns Receive Atlanta Falcons Receive 2025 1st Round Pick Myles Garrett 2026 1st Round Pick 2026 3rd Round Pick Kirk Cousins

If there is one franchise that is going to consider taking Kirk Cousins off Atlanta's hands it is the Cleveland Browns. Completely apart from a trade for Myles Garrett, the Browns make a lot of sense as a new landing spot for Cousins. The team isn't ready for a complete reset with a young quarterback but must find an answer with Deshaun Watson's injury concerns.

This deal serves as a reset for your franchise and softens the blow for the fanbase just a bit. It is far easier to be excited about Kirk Cousins and two first-round picks than another season of hoping Watson finds a way to not only take the field but turn back the clock. It seems likely the quarterback is going to miss 2025 and Cousins is your answer to that problem.

As the Browns wait out Watson's contract, they can still go through the motions of appearing to try and compete. Two first-round picks, a day-two selection, and your starting quarterback for the 2025 season is as good of a trade package as they could hope for. The only thing that could change this is a team with a more attractive 2025 pick matching Atlanta's offer.