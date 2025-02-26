3 Bargain free agents the Atlanta Falcons should be targeting in 2025 offseason

3. Dre Greenlaw

Whether or not this is a fit all depends on if Greenlaw's market is changed by his 2024 injury. The linebacker missed the majority of the 2024 season and needed time to get back up to speed when he joined the San Francisco defense. His market won't be aided by the fact the 49ers took a huge step back and were out of the serious playoff race by the time he was back in the lineup.

The Falcons are going to be forced to look to rebuild their pass rush with very little cap space. The biggest hurdle to this is going to be in free agency and finding ways to land impact players without overpaying. Greenlaw and Reddick are examples of players who have incredibly high ceilings and are at an all-time low in value.

Atlanta needs to hunt for these type of deals as well as use their first-round pick to attempt to fix their issues rushing the quarterback. Bralen Trice and Arnold Ebiketie are the only edge rushers of note the Falcons have under contract heading into the 2025 season. Dre Greenlaw could be a surprisingly inexpensive fix.