3 Changes Atlanta Falcons must make this offseason to avoid another disaster in 2025

3. Be aggressive finding pass rushing options

If there is one thing the Super Bowl perfectly illustrated, it is the value of a capable pass rush. There isn't a reasonable fan that is going to debate Jalen Hurts is better than Patrick Mahomes. What the game boiled down to was the ability of Philly to rush four and push Mahomes out of his game. The quarterback was shaken early on and never able to recover or settle in.

Atlanta's offense has so many great pieces but they are yet to put together a complete roster. Drafting an edge rusher in the first round isn't going to be enough. The team needs to build out a new rotation and land an impact player in free agency.

This requires a level of focus and attention the Falcons haven't given the position during the entire tenure of GM Terry Fontenot. If the Falcons want their regular season results to change this is the starting point. Build a pass rush capable of impacting the game consistently and this team is going to make the playoffs. Continue to ignore the position and what we watched at the end of Atlanta's season will continue to happen to this team.