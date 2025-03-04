3 Concerns the Atlanta Falcons' offense is facing in 2025 offseason

2. Receiver depth

Atlanta was very lucky when it came to injuries at the receiver position in the 2024 season. The final game of the season, Darnell Mooney was dealing with an injury, and the team was given a glimpse of the lack of depth. If Drake London or Darnell Mooney were to go down the offense is very quickly in trouble in the passing game.

Kyle Pitts has a very questionable future with trade rumors continuing to circulate. Even if Pitts remains on the roster, you cannot rely on what level of production he can bring. Ray-Ray McCloud was shockingly good as Atlanta's third receiver but is far from proven. This is a new role for a career special teams player. The Falcons need to add depth to the position that allows them to survive an injury or McCloud's production taking a step back.

This doesn't mean spending top dollar at the position or looking to draft a receiver early. Rather, the team needs to be looking at bargain deals and veterans that can come in and serve a reliable depth role. This is something the team has lacked for the last five seasons and before last year had consistently haunted them.