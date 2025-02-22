3 Contenders that could become offseason landing spots for Kirk Cousins

3. Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers are in a rough position not bad enough to add the needed assets to rebuild and nowhere close to a Super Bowl contender. Mike Tomlin is a great head coach and doesn't get enough credit for what he has accomplished in this league. Winning with a great quarterback consistently is tough and requires great leadership and consistent decision-making.

It seems Tomlin's teams are so often overmatched and yet find a way to have a winning season and push themselves into the playoff race. Accomplishing this with Justin Fields and what's left of Russell Wilson in the 2024 season is just the latest example.

Now the Steelers find themselves in need of a quarterback with both Fields and Wilson set to hit free agency. Sharing a division with Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow the Steelers cannot afford not to take a swing. They are out of position to draft a quarterback leaving them looking at the free agent and trade markets. Your top options are going to be Sam Darnold, Kirk Cousins, and Aaron Rodgers. Each comes with obvious concerns, however, Cousins not only appears to be the best fit but arguably the safest bet.