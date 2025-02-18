3 dream trade targets for Atlanta Falcons to fix their biggest issue

2. Falcons should be targeting Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson

Since arriving in Cincinnati, Trey Hendrickson has been the league's most underrated pass rusher. All he does is get to the quarterback without the recognition for being one of the best at his position.

The Falcons would benefit greatly from his talents. He would instantly give them a threat off the edge who can reach 15 sacks in a season. He is also a great all-around player who would fit right into Jeff Ulbrich's defense.

This is the most likely out of the three. The big question is if the Bengals would allow another defensive superstar to land in Atlanta.