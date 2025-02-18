3 dream trade targets for Atlanta Falcons to fix their biggest issue

3. Falcons should be targeting Browns DE Myles Garrett

Myles Garrett's name has been a topic of discussion for all 32 fanbases in the National Football League. Browns fans hope he changes his mind while the other 31 hope their team pulls the trigger on the blockbuster trade.

Perhaps no fanbase wants the superstar defensive end more than the Falcons'. We have been starved of a dominant pass rusher for over a decade and it is time for Terry Fontenot to change that in one move.

We know Garrett will be on the trade block when the new league year starts, the question is whether he views the Falcons as a contender. He has made it clear he is looking for a team competing for a championship which may push the Dirty Birds out of the Garrett sweepstakes.