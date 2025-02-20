3 Former Atlanta Falcons players who failed with their new team in 2024

2. Scotty Miller

Miller was Atlanta's 2023 version of Ray-Ray McCloud. The receiver was supposed to be a consistent deep threat that would put pressure on the defense with his speed and ability to get lost in the coverage. Miller's one season in Atlanta wasn't great but his production would be nearly cut in half after following former Atlanta head coach Arthur Smith to the Steelers.

Miller's career is a great example of what having an elite quarterback can do for your career. If not for Tom Brady it is easy to argue Miller would be out of the league completely. It was Brady's deep balls to Miller in key situations that allowed him to become a name fans recognize.

The receiver's best moments and seasons all came working with Brady. In the time since he has bounced around the league and the production has continued to regress. If his career is going to continue the veteran must find a way to land with a quarterback capable of elevating his talent. Pittsburgh was a bad choice considering the results with Arthur Smith in Atlanta. Things took a bigger step back in the 2024 season and it is fair to wonder what market is left for the veteran.