3 Former Falcons players who had shocking success in 2024 season

3. Calais Campbell

It is hard to blame Campbell for leaving Atlanta after what the Falcons put the veteran through in the 2023 season. Campbell was the leading pass rusher for the Falcons for much of the season. Landing in Miami was supposed to allow the veteran to take a step back and be a piece for a team expected to contend for a playoff spot. Instead, Miami fell apart due to injuries and was unable to find a path back into playoff contention.

Campbell still showed up and found ways to contribute on a below average roster. The veteran finished with 5.0 sacks and 12 tackles-for-loss. The pass rusher is thirty-eight and will have no problem picking his own landing spot if he desires to continue to play. It is an incredible level of production for his age and a player the Falcons badly missed in the 2024 season.

The veteran would be a great piece to bring back to Atlanta if his career continues. The Falcons badly need rotational edge rushers and there isn't any reason to believe Campbell can't continue to play at this level. A reunion makes sense for both sides depending on Campbell's offseason decision.