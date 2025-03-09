3 Inexpensive moves the Falcons can make to help Michael Penix Jr.

3. Add receiver depth

Kyle Pitts, Drake London, Darnell Mooney, and Ray-Ray McCloud give the Falcons a great group of starting weapons. Unless the Falcons are desperate to move on from Pitts, there simply isn't a reason to shake this group up. What Atlanta must do, however, is find a way to add better depth and give themselves a chance to survive an injury.

Dating back to when Arthur Smith took over and the Falcons traded Julio Jones, this team has been allergic to adding receiver depth. The signing of Darnell Mooney signaled things changing and gave the team the best group of pass catchers they have had in years. Still, there is reason to improve when you're one injury away from Chris Blair becoming an option.

The team doesn't need to do anything crazy or look to sign one of this year's top free agents. Simply go out and find cheap veteran depth that is very obviously sitting in free agency. It shouldn't be difficult and gives your quarterback the advantage of having a veteran receiver to work with and learn from in a depth role. While it isn't high on Atlanta's priority list, it is an important move to address.