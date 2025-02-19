3 Perfect backup quarterback options after Falcons part ways with Cousins

2. Carson Wentz

The question is whether or not Wentz is going to earn a chance to follow in the path of Sam Darnold. If the veteran quarterback has a chance at earning a starting job this obviously isn't a fit. However, Wentz spent the last year backing up Patrick Mahomes and hasn't been a great starting option for a number of years.

Before Nick Foles took over and led the Eagles to a surprisingly Super Bowl run Wentz was considered among the league's elite. Dealing with new expectations and a backup that had won the ultimate respect a player who had been putting up MVP-level numbers fell off a cliff. The Eagles would turn to Jalen Hurts and Wentz would spend the next two seasons in bad situations.

The quarterback's career has never recovered from the season that could've been. For this reason, Wentz is a great option as a backup with a potential upside. However, this is the same reasoning a team could use to talk themselves into giving the veteran a chance as a starter. No matter the answer the Falcons should at least gauge the market and see if there is a possible fit.