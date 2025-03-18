3 Quarterback contracts that will make Falcons fans feel better about Kirk Cousins

2. Derek Carr

If the Saints were to cut Derek Carr this season, it would now cost the team $78 million in dead cap space. Next season would be a painful $59 million dead cap hit. New Orleans is continuing to talk themselves into Derek Carr and move money into the future is one of the oddest decisions in sports. New Orleans has done this each of the past four years when it comes to their cap management.

Before ever signing Carr, the Saints borrowed from the future by consistently reworking deals. They have done this yet again with Carr and locked themselves in to another two seasons of the veteran. What more does New Orleans need to see? Kirk Cousins is a more proven player and would have a far better market.

Carr appears to be the worst quarterback in a weak division and continues to show he is the complete opposite of clutch. A lot of Carr's numbers have been compiled in garbage time or against below average teams. The quarterback being handed a starting job at this price will make Atlanta feel better not only about Cousins but about New Orleans remaining in the basement of the NFC South.