3 Quarterback contracts that will make Falcons fans feel better about Kirk Cousins

3. Russell Wilson

The days of the quarterback being a force for the Seahawks are far removed from the veteran the Broncos were given. Denver hadn't had stability at the position since Peyton Manning rode off into the sunset after Super Bowl 50. The team was willing to pay whatever it took to land a franchise option, and they did just that with Wilson.

Not only did they meet Seattle's trade demands, they handed Wilson a contract worth $245 million with $165 million in guarantees. A contract they quickly regretted, paying Wilson to pay elsewhere in the 2024 season. Wilson would start for the Steelers while the Broncos would accept his dead cap hit and get further with rookie Bo Nix under center.

If not for the Deshaun Watson debacle, this is easily the worst move of the last decade. Wilson being so awful, Denver was willing to give up and favor of rookie Bo Nix speaks volumes. Atlanta is in a far better situation with Cousins having better games and carrying far more value. Denver was forced to make the tough cut while the Falcons appear to remain content forcing Cousins to make a tough decision.