3 Reasons Atlanta Falcons fans shouldn't overreact to Kirk Cousins injury news

2. Kirk Cousins was honest when it worked in his favor

An injury would go a long way in explaining just how awful Kirk Cousins was to end the 2024 season. The veteran was a different player than who we watched in the first half of the year. Very basic passes lacked the needed velocity, and the quarterback's throwing motion appeared painful. No matter what the truth is about the injury it was relayed only when it was best for the veteran quarterback.

If this was going to come out the timing should have been when Cousins was benched. Admit that an injury hasn't healed as expected and you're saving face for your organization and your chances of landing another starting job. Opting to release the information weeks later in the manner that Cousins did hurts the Falcons.

Making things look bad for your coaching staff and raising obvious injury questions for the organization to answer. No matter what the truth is fans shouldn't forget these questions were already asked. It was Kirk Cousins reassuring pundits he was healthy and that improvements would be made. Weeks later the complete opposite answer was given take from that what you will.