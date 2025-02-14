3 Reasons Terry Fontenot should have been fired ahead of 2025 offseason

2. Poor drafting

Terry Fontenot has never been great at drafting but the 2024 class has a chance to be one of the biggest misses in recent franchise history. Aside from Penix, the Falcons didn't find one consistent contributor in their rookie season. While the Eagles and Rams drafted after Atlanta and added contributors to playoff teams the Falcons were drafting a backup quarterback and moving up for defensive linemen that couldn't stick on the active roster.

The problem for Atlanta is the fact this isn't a one-year problem for Fontenot. The GM's draft strategy is inconsistent and hasn't resulted in Atlanta fixing obvious roster problems. It isn't difficult to hit on first-round receivers or backs when you're inside the top-ten picks. Your drafts are won and lost by your ability to find impact pieces after the first-round.

Well-run teams find ways to find surprise value and that hasn't been Atlanta since the team has taken over. Look back at every one of Fontenot's draft classes they are filled with obvious misses and poor decisions. A team dealing with tight cap space cannot afford to keep missing. Yet the Falcons seem content with leadership that in four years is yet to have a winning season.