3 Reasons Terry Fontenot should have been fired ahead of 2025 offseason

3. Failure shouldn't be accepted

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank must be content to watch his team win 7-8 games each season and find ways to fall just short. That is what we've watched each season under Terry Fontenot and yet there still hasn't been a change. It speaks of a franchise that is content with failure and has grown used to falling short.

What other franchise would have these quarterback and draft misses and remain content? In the last two seasons, the Falcons have made moves to win and compete for the division. Not only did the Falcons fail each season but they had a losing record and were unable to get out of their own way.

Whether it is Raheem Morris or Arthur Smith at some point you must look at who is building out the roster. Fontenot hasn't done his job at a high level at any position outside of adding skill players in the first-round. A task you could assign to mock draft experts and get the same results. Fontenot's consistent misses are still being defended and it is a piece of why this fanbase and franchise remains miserable. Failures cannot be accepted at this level, if they are Atlanta already knows the results.