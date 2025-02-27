3 Reasons the Atlanta Falcons could be serious about keeping Kirk Cousins

2. Would Kirk flex the power of the no-trade clause?

This question is impossible to answer without being in the front office or within Kirk's camp. It is complete speculation based on how the offseason has played out thus far. With that said, Kirk Cousins is an aging veteran with a family to consider and a contract handing him a lot of power. It is on the table, the veteran has let the front office know he is more than happy to be a backup and will use his no-trade clause to his advantage.

Cousins spent a long time in Minnesota and is likely just now adjusting to Atlanta and the move. Could the quarterback value this over a chance to start? It is impossible to answer that question fully, however, it is worth noting Cousins has the power to stay in Atlanta or force his release.

This could be the reason behind Fontenot's continued hard stance on keeping the veteran quarterback. Though one could just as easily argue it is posturing to attempt to draw trade interest. Whatever the reasoning, it is by far the most interesting storyline of Atlanta's offseason.