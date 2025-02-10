3 Star pass rushers the Atlanta Falcons should be targeting in the 2025 offseason

3. Trey Hendrickson

Quietly the Cincy pass rusher put together an elite 2024 season. A lot of the lack of attention is due to the complete mess of a defense that was built around the star pass rusher. Hendrickson has requested a trade in the past it isn't impossible to believe history repeats itself. The Bengals are known for being a cheap organization that lets franchise players walk out the door.

Consider Atlanta's current starting safety Jessie Bates as the most recent example of this. Letting Hendrickson walk away isn't impossible for a team that is cheap and refuses to pay top dollar in their past history.

To be fair, the Bengals also have a history of rarely making trades letting players walk away in free agency. Hendrickson could be the team's lowest priority as well when it comes to their star players. Receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins are both dealing with their own contract concerns.

A wise franchise would find a way to pay all three with every reason to believe they can be a contender. Joe Burrow is the only quarterback not named Tom Brady to beat Mahomes in the AFC playoffs. A feat that should have them willing to pay whatever it takes to keep their core together. Still, there is a reason to wonder if they will make the right decision.