3 star players Falcons must add to make a Super Bowl run in 2025

Adding one of these three players will have the Falcons making a run in the playoffs next season.

ByGrayson Freestone|
91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia | Perry McIntyre/ISI Photos/GettyImages
2 of 3

2. Falcons must draft Georgia DE Mykel Williams

Pass rush, pass rush, pass rush. The Atlanta Falcons need to put as many resources into improving their pass rush this offseason to avoid the pitfalls that have plagued them for countless years.

By the time the Falcons pick at No. 15, Penn State's Abdul Carter will be gone. Hopefully, Williams won't be snatched by then. He would be a popular pick and help silence all the UGA diehards who think the Falcons' lack of success is because they don't draft former Bulldogs (even though they do).

Just imagine if they landed Myles Garrett and Mykel Williams; the feel of the defense would completely shift. Add those two guys to a room with last year's late bloomer Arnold Ebiketie and Bralen Trice and you have yourself a talented group of edge defenders.

