3 star players Falcons must add to make a Super Bowl run in 2025

2. Falcons must draft Georgia DE Mykel Williams

Pass rush, pass rush, pass rush. The Atlanta Falcons need to put as many resources into improving their pass rush this offseason to avoid the pitfalls that have plagued them for countless years.

By the time the Falcons pick at No. 15, Penn State's Abdul Carter will be gone. Hopefully, Williams won't be snatched by then. He would be a popular pick and help silence all the UGA diehards who think the Falcons' lack of success is because they don't draft former Bulldogs (even though they do).

Just imagine if they landed Myles Garrett and Mykel Williams; the feel of the defense would completely shift. Add those two guys to a room with last year's late bloomer Arnold Ebiketie and Bralen Trice and you have yourself a talented group of edge defenders.