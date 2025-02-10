3 teams that will challenge the Falcons in trade for Myles Garrett

Falcons must outbid Los Angeles Chargers for Myles Garrett

The Chargers are a commonly mentioned team when it comes to Myles Garrett, and for good reason.

Last year, their defense was great. Their pass rush was one of the best in the league but that won't continue into next season if they don't make sweeping changes. Khalil Mack is a free agent and Joey Bosa can't stay healthy -- they need to retool the position.

Fortunately for them, they are flush with draft picks and cap space. They hold a pick in every round except the seventh (thanks to the Falcons) and two in the sixth. They are projected to be sixth in cap space with just under $65 million.

Jim Harbaugh and Jesse Minter must find a seamless way to overhaul their pass rush room -- Myles Garrett can do just that.