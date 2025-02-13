3 Things the Atlanta Falcons should be learning from Super Bowl champion Eagles

2. Defensive lines win championships

The tired but slightly altered cliche is what many will point to when evaluating whether or not their team can make a surprise run. The Eagles won the game because their front four on defense rattled Patrick Mahomes. This is a simplistic take that is the only reasonable thing to take away from the Philly defense.

You're not going to win many games if you can't protect your quarterback against a four-man rush. The Eagles did it perfectly flushing Mahomes to step up with their edge rushers and forcing the quarterback into the teeth of the defensive line. This is why having a pass rush remains so important and why Atlanta fans have been frustrated with the team's lack of interest in building the position.

Sunday's results showed just how impactful a great pass rush can be. Even the best quarterback in the league had zero answers when flushed and forced to make quick decisions. The Eagles' defensive line was the real story of the game. Being able to get so much pressure on Mahomes speaks to what the Falcons are missing and what they must find a way to fix in the 2025 offseason.