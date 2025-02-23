Blogging Dirty
3 unexpected positions the Falcons could target in first round of 2025 draft

Here is why these positions may be targeted over edge rusher or cornerback.
ByGrayson Freestone|
Capital One Orange Bowl - Penn State v Notre Dame | CFP/GettyImages
2. Falcons may draft an offensive tackle in the first round

Kaleb McGary is the key; the starting right tackle isn't a perfect fit for this offense with Michael Penix Jr. under center. He has struggled with speed rushers throughout his career and with Penix being a lefty, that could cause a disaster.

Not to mention, the Falcons would save significant cap space if they released McGary -- who has one year left on his deal.

Letting McGary go is a massive risk but ensuring the quarterback's blindside is protected is imperative. If the front office is confident that a day-one starting tackle will be available at pick 15 then we may see a rookie push McGary off the roster.

