3 Ways the Atlanta Falcons can help Michael Penix Jr. in the 2025 offseason

3. Focus their attention on rebuilding the defense

Once the team parts ways with Kirk Cousins the majority of their focus should be on rebuilding the defense. Yes, the team must find a starting center and add depth to the receiver position, however, the biggest issue for the team remains the pass rush and secondary. Atlanta makes the playoffs if their defense is anything close to capable.

Both against the Panthers and Commanders we watched Michael Penix Jr. do everything you can reasonably expect from a rookie to give his team a chance. Penix wasn't the problem for the Falcons it was a defense that couldn't get a stop. Both Bryce Young and Jayden Daniels go whatever they wanted in the final two games and Atlanta didn't have THE guy to step up and put a stop to it.

Aside from Jessie Bates, A.J. Terrell, and Kaden Elliss every Atlanta defender can be viewed as expendable this offseason. The team needs a reset and must find a way to generate a pass rush to give their young quarterback more help. If they are unable to do this it doesn't matter how great Penix might be this team isn't going to be a true contender.