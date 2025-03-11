4 Atlanta Falcons players that have a chance to earn extensions in 2025

4. Matthew Bergeron

The Atlanta Falcons' strongest unit is their offensive line. Jake Matthews already signed an extension and Chris Lindstrom is locked up as well. This leaves the futures of Kaleb McGary and Matthew Bergeron in question. McGary shouldn't be signed beyond this season as the team gets their first full season look at Michael Penix Jr.

McGary has been inconsistent and is tasked with guarding the blindside of Penix. It is important that the team is able to see how this goes before they attempt to decide the future of the right tackle. Bergeron is a different story, however, with the left guard already earning an extension.

While it obviously can't be done this offseason, another solid year and the Falcons will need to find an answer. This is a piece of why the Falcons are in such a difficult position. They have a myriad of young pieces that are going to hit free agency or contract years all at the same time. How Terry Fontenot and the front office choose to answer this problem will go a long way in deciding the GM's future. No question, Atlanta has a number of difficult decisions ahead.