4 Atlanta Falcons players who won't be back next year

2. Matthew Judon

The trade that landed Judon in Atlanta became one of the most one-sided moves of the 2024 offseason. At the time of the deal, GM Terry Fontenot looked to have made a savvy investment that would bring Atlanta's pass rush to life. Judon was exactly the type of number one option the Falcons had been missing at the position since Vic Beasley's lone great season. This speaks to how long it has been since the Falcons have been searching for an answer to get to the quarterback.

Judon was shockingly awful, and the trade would be a slam dunk for the Patriots. What made the veteran so difficult to watch is the fact there was reason to question the effort. Not only were there questions about Judon's effort but the Falcons would run schemes that forced the pass rusher out into coverage.

It was as bad of a deal as Atlanta has made in recent memory. There isn't any reason to revisit Judon's fit in Atlanta with it clear the team intends to go in a different direction. A reunion doesn't make sense for either side and the Falcons have limited funds making it important to maintain their focus on better offseason targets.