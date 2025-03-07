4 Atlanta Falcons players who won't be back next year

4. Richie Grant

Richie Grant was given a chance to take the starting job alongside Jessie Bates in the 2023 season. What resulted was rookie DeMarcco Hellams stealing the starting job by the end of the season. Still, Grant would maintain a role as a depth piece finding his way onto the field at the end of the rotation. With Hellams missing the entire 2024 season due to injury, the Falcons turned to veteran Justin Simmons. This move spoke to what the team saw in Grant and why they were ready to move on after this season.

Richie Grant isn't a starting option and is a below average depth piece. It isn't going to be difficult to improve the position, allowing Grant to move on and find a new landing spot. The struggles playing the ball have been well documented and is the most obvious part of why it is time to move on.

The Falcons are turning the page on a number of pieces in last year's secondary. Looking to rebuild around Jessie Bates and A.J. Terrell, there is going to be a lot of new faces in the Atlanta secondary. Richie Grant simply isn't a part of that plan as the team is clearly ready to move on.