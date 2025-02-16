4 Atlanta Falcons who deserve more credit for their place in franchise history

3. Julio Jones

It seems many Falcons fans have soured on Julio Jones based on how the star's exit played out. Shannon Sharpe calling Julio Jones live from the FS1 studio to have the star say he was leaving Atlanta didn't land well with many fans. It is easy to understand the frustration from a fan perspective when you look at how well Jones had played and the contracts the franchise handed out in return.

However, after watching was to follow for this offense under Arthur Smith it is hard to blame the decision. Julio would spend the next three years with the Titans, Bucs, and Eagles. His pursuit of a ring would fall short and Jones has fallen out of the league completely.

It is an odd thing to watch when you consider just how dominating the receiver was during his prime seasons. The receiver deserves more credit for what he accomplished and being on the Mount Rushmore for Atlanta. His ability during his prime to make plays no matter how many defenders were focused on him remains one of the most impressive feats in franchise history. As frustrating as the exit might have been it is time to honor Jones the way he deserves.