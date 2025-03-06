4 defensive stars the Atlanta Falcons should target in free agency

3. Josh Sweat

It isn't difficult to make the argument that Sweat deserved to be Super Bowl MVP over Jalen Hurts. This isn't any shade to Hurts who yet again played brilliantly when it mattered most. It is pointing out the reality of why the Eagles won the game so easily and had complete control from the first quarter on. Philly had a plan to torment Patrick Mahomes only rushing four and it worked to complete and utter perfection. Rarely has a team won so often with four pass rushers and on such a big stage.

The Eagles rattled Patrick Mahomes and pushed him out of his game early. Mahomes never recovered and the Eagles were able to feast on a quarterback who was the absolute worst version of himself. Sweat was the leader that night, getting to Mahomes multiple times and consistently winning his matchups.

Sweat took a pay cut ahead of winning the Super Bowl last season. This was a wise investment with the pass rusher now setting himself up to make it all back based on his dominating performance. For Atlanta, the one concern here is paying top dollar for a player whose value is at an all-time high. It does encourage a level of caution even as exciting as the fit appears to be.