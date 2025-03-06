4 defensive stars the Atlanta Falcons should target in free agency

4. D.J. Reed

Atlanta bringing in Jeff Ulbrich as the new defensive coordinator means the team is likely to consider former Jets. Ulbrich's time in New York might be considered a failure, but a handful of players thrived under the former head coach. This includes corner D.J. Reed who remains an underrated piece of the New York secondary.

Sauce Gardner demands all of the attention and headlines with his dominating play. Reed quietly plays off of the star corner at an underrated level. This is exactly the skillset the Falcons so badly need to pair with A.J. Terrell.

Mike Hughes and Dee Alford are both free agents and it seems unlikely either is going to return. Terrell and Jessie Bates were the only consistent pieces Atlanta had in the secondary. The team needs to look for capable second options at both positions. This means targeting a player like Reed to come in and continue to play the same role he did in New York.

The one concern with this fit remains the cost. Atlanta's limited cap space needs to be focused on building the pass rush. How the team is going to open up the needed space to rebuild both the pass rush and secondary remains in question.