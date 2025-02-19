4 Difficult decisions Atlanta Falcons will need to make this offseason

2. Grady Jarrett could become a surprise cut

This league is far from fair and rarely do franchise players get to end their careers in fitting fashion. Jarrett spent the first four years of his career underpaid and playing at an incredible level. The veteran established himself as a dominating presence on the inside who both played the run at a high level and could get to the quarterback.

Jarrett's Super Bowl performance is overlooked based on how the game ended. Putting Tom Brady on the ground three times it was a great personal ending and a preview of what was to come. With that said, Jarrett doesn't appear to be that version of himself any longer. The defense was consistently bullied and beaten on the inside.

Atlanta is paying top dollar for Jarrett and David Onyemata and still, they are unable to consistently win at the point of attack. It is hard to continue to pay Jarrett top dollar as the results start to step in the wrong direction. Someone who has perfectly been an Atlanta Falcon isn't going to be an easy cut. But with extremely limited cap space due to Kirk's contract, it has to at least be considered during the offseason.