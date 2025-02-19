4 Difficult decisions Atlanta Falcons will need to make this offseason

3. Should the Falcons trade Kyle Pitts?

It was easy to make the case at the start of the offseason the team needed to move on. Pitts caused his rookie quarterback's first career interception and still isn't offering a consistent effort. For an incredibly large target, the pass-catcher plays so small. These are the obvious reasons to move on and hope you can add a draft pick to a depleted group of picks.

However, as the offseason has truly begun Michael Penix Jr. made some interesting comments on the future of Kyle Pitts. It is easy to see the quarterback wants to work with the tight-end and fully unlock the potential we haven't seen since his rookie season.

This alone is enough to allow Pitts to return and hope the effort and results improve. This is the same message we've seen for the last two years and the results haven't changed. Though it is worth noting that Penix is easily the most talented quarterback Pitts has had during that time. Atlanta is unlikely to get much in return and would be trading Pitts when his value was at the lowest. They would be wise to let the veteran play out his contract and hope the results change.