4 Difficult decisions Atlanta Falcons will need to make this offseason

4. How do you fix the pass rush?

Atlanta has spent much of the last decade finding exactly how not to put together a capable pass rush. At times it seems they are ignoring the position despite the obvious lack of results. A desperation trade for Matthew Judon and drafting Bralen Trice were last year's moves to help offset the losses in free agency.

Trice spent the season on IR and Judon was as frustrating as any recent addition in recent memory. Atlanta needs to find a way to add not only to the position in the draft but to land an impact rusher in free agency. As the Rams and Eagles perfectly illustrated in the playoffs one guy isn't going to be enough. You need a group that can rotate and consistently get to the quarterback.

Atlanta hopes Trice is a part of this and Arnold Ebiketie has consistently shown flashes. Two young pieces are a decent start, but the team must use their first-round selection and what limited cap space they can open to find a fix. The elite quarterbacks in this league aren't going to be beaten unless you have a defense capable of creating consistent pressure.