4 Offseason concerns the Atlanta Falcons must solve in 2025

2. Getting under the cap

With the recent salary cap adjustments, the Falcons appear to be just $5-million over the 2025 cap. This number could be easily adjusted by re-working a deal or cutting a veteran player. Grady Jarrett is one name that is going to be consistently debated this offseason. The veteran's salary is far higher than his level of play at this point in his career. It wouldn't be a surprise to see the team move on or opt ot extend Jarrett and re-work his deal to a cheaper 2025 cap hit.

David Onyemata is another potential roster cut that would put Atlanta under the cap. Onyemata doesn't have the emotional ties of Jarrett and has a lower ceiling as a player. Simply making one move isn't going to be enough, however. The Falcons need to find ways to create enough cap space to rebuild the defense and add depth at center and receiver.

This isn't going to be a cheap or easy process, leaving the Falcons the need to become creative as they attempt to build a new defense under Raheem Morris and Jeff Ulbrich. All of this is setting the table for some surprise cuts and extensions this offseason.