4 Offseason concerns the Atlanta Falcons must solve in 2025

4. Rebuilding a capable secondary without resources

What cap space the Falcons are able to create needs to be used to fix the pass rush. If Atlanta doesn't find a way to improve their ability to get to the quarterback, seasons will continue to end in failure. The majority of NFL fans and pundits have the Falcons taking an edge rusher in the first round of the draft as well. The team's most valuable resources should be used in an attempt to fix the biggest problem.

This leaves the second biggest issue facing the team very much in question. Jessie Bates and A.J. Terrell are two of the most underrated defenders in the league. What both have accomplished goes overlooked based on the chaos around them.

Atlanta doesn't need stars at the corner and safety positions, they have the difficult part taken care of. The team simply needs to find an answer capable of giving the needed support. Creating the needed resources to add to the positions is going to be difficult. Watching how the Falcons choose to answer this is arguably the most interesting piece of the team's offseason. One that remains completely focused on rebuilding a failing defense.