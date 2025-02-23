4 Players who the Atlanta Falcons need to get rid of this offseason

2. Kirk Cousins

There isn't any question that Michael Penix Jr. is considered the future of Atlanta. When the Falcons made the decision to bench Kirk Cousins they made it clear there wasn't a path back into the lineup. Cousins isn't going to be brought back as a starter and really should be moved off the roster completely. The only reason you bring Cousins back is if you're not totally sold on Penix as a future franchise quarterback.

Cutting the veteran quarterback isn't an option until early summer based on his cap hit. A trade would open up more cap space but has similar concerns as well. The Falcons have put themselves in a terrible position and a solution isn't going to be easy to find.

No matter whether it is a trade, or a roster cut the team is going to end up with a large chunk of cap tied up due to Kirk's deal. That is exactly why the signing never aligned with draft Penix in the same offseason. You're stuck unable to fully take advantage of Penix's deal due to the money tied up with Cousins. It will be interesting to see how things play out as the offseason continues.