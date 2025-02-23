4 Players who the Atlanta Falcons need to get rid of this offseason

4. Every pass rusher other than Bralen Trice and Arnold Ebiketie

Bralen Trice is a complete unknown missing the entire 2024 season after suffering an injury in camp. There is hope the Falcons can at least find a rotational piece in the young pass rusher. Ebiketie has had the same season in back-to-back years, an underwhelming start only to surge at the end of the season. The pass rusher has had 6.0 sacks each of the last two seasons and continues to be a piece the Falcons can build into their rotation.

The rest should be blown up and completely rebuilt. Aside from these two, not one of Atlanta's 2024 pass rushers should be on the roster next season. The complete lack of production and the consistent inability to set the edge and defend the run demands change. The Falcons should be looking at spending their first-round pick at the position as well as whatever cap space they are able to open.

The pass rush is this team's biggest issue and you're not going to solve it by bringing back failing pieces. It is time for a reset and that should mean completely rebuilding the rotation.