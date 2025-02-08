4 Quarterbacks the Atlanta Falcons should consider adding behind Michael Penix Jr.

3. Jacoby Brissett

There arguably isn't a more perfect backup quarterback in the league than Jacoby Brissett. Yes, there are backups with a higher upside and more interesting ability to develop. What makes Brissett so perfect is his boring predictability. Brissett isn't going to put together game-winning drives and play hero for any team. What the quarterback is going to do is clock in and run the offense not taking risks and playing inside of his abilities.

If the supporting cast around the veteran quarterback is great, you're going to have a chance to consistently win games. With Bijan Robinson, Drake London, Darnell Mooney, and Kyle Pitts the Falcons have enough talent to win a game or two with Brissett.

They aren't surviving a long-term injury to Penix but if the quarterback were to miss a handful of games your season isn't over. Brissett has starting experience and has worked in a myriad of systems. It isn't going to cost you top dollar and you have as high of an upside as you can reasonably hope behind Penix. This is working under the assumption that Kirk Cousins is either traded or cut before the start of the season.