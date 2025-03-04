4 Reasons the Atlanta Falcons are an attractive offseason destination

2. Michael Penix Jr.

This is the most excited Atlanta's fanbase has been for a quarterback in recent franchise history. Matt Ryan should be considered the greatest Falcon in franchise history but had a difficult road at first. Many fans were still shell-shocked by how things ended with Michael Vick and not ready to buy into another young quarterback. Ryan's time in Atlanta would stretch until the team attempted to find the next answer in Desmond Ridder.

Ridder's ceiling was always as a game-manager who didn't elevate your team but was a capable point guard. The reality of his production wasn't anywhere close and the team quickly turned the page. The point being this is the first time in many years the team has a young starter, the entire fanbase and league is excited for.

Why wouldn't you want to sign up to play with the young star? Looking at what Penix did for Drake London in the season's final game, or the throws he is capable of making, the reasons to want to land with the quarterback are clear. Penix has shown the ability to be the next star quarterback in this league, leaving plenty of reasons to want to land in Atlanta.