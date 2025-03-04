4 Reasons the Atlanta Falcons are an attractive offseason destination

3. The NFC South is begging to be won

The Falcons would have won the division last season if Kirk Cousins didn't fall off a cliff. Whether it is age, injury, or a combo of both, the version of the quarterback Atlanta was given at the end of the season was impossible to recognize. Still, the division remains very open as one of the weaker groups of teams in the league.

Baker Mayfield's Tampa Bay Bucs remain a threat and are going to be the one other team capable of taking the division crown. Still, this is a team the Falcons swept in the 2024 season and were a game away from taking back the division due to Tampa's stumble against the Cooper Rush-led Cowboys. Tampa can be beaten in a bad NFC South.

This leaves a rebuilding Carolina roster and a lost New Orleans team competing for the basement of the division. Neither team is going to be a playoff threat or get in Atlanta's way if they can build anything close to a capable defense. The Saints badly need a rebuild and the Panthers are still at least two good offseasons away from being able to be a fringe contender.