4 Reasons the Atlanta Falcons are an attractive offseason destination

4. Atlanta is in the easier conference

If you reside in the AFC and hope to make a playoff run, you're going to need to go through some combination of Joe Burrow, Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, and C.J. Stroud. The AFC is a gauntlet of elite coaching and quarterbacks. This isn't to say one of these teams can't be beaten as we watched Philly do against Kansas City. The point is the path is far more difficult and you're likely to have less in the tank if you do make a surprise run.

There are a lot of good teams in the NFC but none that garner fear. Even the defending Super Bowl champion Eagles were beaten by the Falcons in the regular season. If you're looking for the best possible path to playoff relevance, the Falcons are in the right conference.

It is going to be much easier to build a team in their division and conference capable of making a surprise run. The Falcons have the benefit as well of having Bijan Robinson, Drake London, Tyler Allgeier, and Kyle Pitts all on their rookie contracts. They remain loaded with offensive talent in what is clearly the weaker conference.