4 Teams that could reconsider trading for Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins

2. Cleveland Browns

Even before the news of Kirk's injury the Cleveland Browns made the most sense as a landing spot for Cousins. The biggest concern here is whether or not the quarterback would accept the trade. Cleveland isn't exactly known for breathing life into the careers of quarterbacks. It has often been a landing spot that has resulted in starters being judged harshly and brought out the worst in players. Baker Mayfield serves as a great recent example of how this can play out.

If Cousins is willing to accept any trade that gives him a chance to be a starter, Cleveland should very much be in the conversation. Bringing in Cousins gives you something to sell your fanbase on as you likely part ways with Myles Garrett.

Deshaun Watson is likely to miss most or all of the 2025 season. The quarterback remains a huge frustration and is in contention as the worst move in league history. A move the Falcons tried and failed to make. The reason it doesn't work is if the Browns prefer to tank and bring in a young cheaper starter. In a division with the Steelers, Bengals, and Ravens it would make sense.