4 Top Atlanta Falcons 2025 free agents and where they will land

3. Matthew Judon- San Francisco 49ers

The Matthew Judon trade was an obvious flop for the Atlanta Falcons. It is impossible to defend the lack of production from Judon or the draft pick Terry Fontenot spent to get it. Yes, the trade seemed to be great value at the time, but this league is a results business and Judon's were below average. It was expected to be the move that gave the Falcons a great starting edge rusher. Judon didn't produce and consistently had his effort questioned while in Atlanta.

With this in mind, it is very clear the Falcons are going to move on and look for a better fit. It seems probable Judon will be forced to sign a cheap one-year deal looking to rebuild his value. If that is the goal there is no better fit than the San Francisco 49ers.

Joining Robert Saleh's defense with a great defensive line is a great way to pick up sacks if you're anything close to capable as a pass rusher. Judon's time in Atlanta will be defined by frustration and a consistent lack of production. There isn't a debate here it is time to move on.