4 Top Atlanta Falcons 2025 free agents and where they will land

4. Justin Simmons- Atlanta Falcons

Justin Simmons wasn't part of the solution for the Atlanta secondary as hoped for. Bringing in Simmons late in the offseason the Falcons hoped they had found a long-term option to pair with Jessie Bates. The two veterans have both had great seasons, however, the Falcons didn't seem to understand how to best use Simmons.

A lot of the struggles that arose were based on how Jimmy Lake was using his starting safeties. You cannot put Simmons in bad positions and blame the issues completely on the player. This isn't to say Simmons is a great starting option, however, he has the highest upside of players the Falcons can afford.

Bringing the safety back to compete for a starting role or as your third option could make sense for both sides. Atlanta needs a safety and the majority of their draft picks and cap space needs to be focused on the pass rush and corner positions. With this in mind, a reunion with Simmons makes more sense than it might appear at first glance. Re-signing Simmons at a cheap rate as well as the return of Hellams from injury gives you an interesting competition.